 HC notice on ED’s plea for vacation of stay - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC notice on ED’s plea for vacation of stay

HC notice on ED’s plea for vacation of stay

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 01, 2024 10:47 PM IST

The money laundering probe was based on CBI probe into the same controversy in which allegations are that the property allotted to AJL in the year 1982 was taken back in 1992 since AJL did not comply with the conditions of allotment. But when former Congress chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda became the chief minister in 2005, he allowed the re-allotment of the plot to AJL on old rates

AJL case

The Punjab and Haryana high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl has sought response from AJL by April 9. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Punjab and Haryana high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl has sought response from AJL by April 9. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has challenged a Panchkula court order whereby proceedings of framing of charges were stayed into the alleged money laundering case in allotment of a plot to Associated Journal Limited (AJL) in Panchkula.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The Punjab and Haryana high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl has sought response from AJL by April 9.

The money laundering probe was based on CBI probe into the same controversy in which allegations are that the property allotted to AJL in the year 1982 was taken back in 1992 since AJL did not comply with the conditions of allotment. But when former Congress chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda became the chief minister in 2005, he allowed the re-allotment of the plot to AJL on old rates.

At the time of the registration of the CBI FIR, late Moti Lal Vora was the chairman of AJL and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul were among the shareholders. The newspaper was launched in 1938 by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister.

As per ED’s lawyer Arvind Moudgil, the ED has challenged August 30, 2023, order of special judge, PMLA, Panchkula whereby an application from ED for vacation of stay was dismissed. ED had filed an application seeking resumption of hearing for framing of charges in April 2022.

As per Moudgil, money laundering is a stand- alone offence and merely because there is stay of proceedings in predicate offence the proceedings in PMLA trial cannot be stayed on the ground that investigation in predicate offence is not complete.

ED filed prosecution complaint before Panchkula trial court on August 26, 2019, and trial court took note of it on September 26, 2019, and summoned Hooda as accused. As of CBI case trial, the special court has framed charges against Hooda but trial stands stayed by the high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On