HC notice to GMADA over enhancement fee

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA) on a plea from residents of Sectors 76 to 80 in Mohali opposing move to levy enhancement fee on 30,000 odd plot holders. The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA) on a plea from residents of Sectors 76 to 80 in Mohali opposing move to levy enhancement fee on 30,000 odd plot holders. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Vikas Suri has sought response by March 18.

The plea seeks declaration of additional demand notices of July 2023 and January 2025 as illegal and arbitrary. As per the petition, the plot holders are being asked to collectively pay ₹288 crore more on the actual enhancement fee of ₹300 crore, as GMADA failed to initiate the proceedings in 2013.

In an earlier round of litigation in October 2024, the high court had given six weeks to GMADA to look into the demand of residents who are arguing that additional fee cannot be levied by GMADA. In December, GMADA had rejected plot holders’ demand.

As per the plea, the authority is passing on the burden of a 10-year-old delay onto the residents. GMADA was to recover the amount in 2013 when the amount was ₹300 crore, but now the authority has added the interest of ₹288 crore, the plea said, demanding that notices slapped on the plot owners be quashed.

GMADA had started issuing notices in May 2023, asking plot holders to pay the amount calculated at ₹2,645.50 per square yard or face action.

“The impugned demand is apparently erroneous and unsustainable on multiple grounds. But owing to inaction at the end of the respondent authorities, rights/interests of the petitioners are gravely impaired and with each passing day, the said liability is multiplying,” the plea said.

The plot owners had also alleged that GMADA had included 80 acres of land, situated in Sectors 85 and 89, within the boundaries of Sectors 76 to 80, adding an extra financial burden on the residents, which was also illegal.