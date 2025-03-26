Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC notice to Mann, Dhaliwal in defamation case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 26, 2025 10:06 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court sought a response from chief minister Bhagwant Mann and minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in a defamation case

The Punjab and Haryana high court sought a response from chief minister Bhagwant Mann and minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in a defamation case.

The Punjab and Haryana high court sought a response from chief minister Bhagwant Mann and minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in a defamation case.
The Punjab and Haryana high court sought a response from chief minister Bhagwant Mann and minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in a defamation case.

The court was hearing a plea filed by one Emaan Singh Mann, son of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann, against a 2024 Chandigarh court order dismissing a defamation complaint by the petitioner. The Chandigarh court pronounced the order on July 24 last year.

The plea claims Bhagwant Mann and Dhaliwal held a press conference on July 29, 2022, where they alleged the petitioner had usurped 125 acres of land in Mohali’s Majri tehsil.

The petitioner claimed that during the proceedings in the Chandigarh court, it came on record that he owns only 5 bighas and 14 biswa land in the area.

In the petition, Emaan Singh alleged the press conference was done with a motive to tarnish, malign and defame his and his father’s image, and sought revival of proceedings.

The plea said the trial court dismissed the complaint while holding that the press conference can only be said to be in done in ‘good faith’, where they were talking about the land freed by authorities from encroachers, and there was no evidence on record that they levelled false allegations intentionally to defame the father-son duo.

“They acted as public servants and made public aware about an official act done by the government, which cannot be said to be commission of any offence,” the trial court had said while dismissing the complaint seeking summoning of the CM and the minister under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal code (IPC).

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On