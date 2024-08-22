HC notice to Punjab govt over illegal sale of panchayat land

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notices to the Punjab government, Patiala deputy commissioner, Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP), and other revenue officials for their alleged failure to take action against the accused and erring government officials in the illegal sale of common panchayat land in Rajpura town of Patiala district. The Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notices to the Punjab government, Patiala deputy commissioner, Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP), and other revenue officials for their alleged failure to take action against the accused and erring government officials in the illegal sale of common panchayat land in Rajpura town of Patiala district. (HT File)

The land in question, valued at approximately ₹40 crore, was allegedly sold in violation of legal procedures. The court has directed the respondents to submit their replies by September 27.

The plea in this regard was filed by one Varun Malhotra, a resident of Patiala, who had approached the court seeking action against the accused officers.

In his plea, Malhotra contended that the Shamlat Deh land is still in the illegal possession of private persons. “Mutation has not been rescinded so far. No efforts have been made to take back the possession. Despite clear inquiry and conclusion by then Patiala ADC to take legal action against the accused, nothing has been done so far,” he added.

Patiala additional deputy commissioner (ADC), in his inquiry report submitted in 2022 to the state government , had said that the common panchayat land, totalling 22 kanals and four marlas along the national highway, was illegally sold on September 13, 1990, by an inappropriate committee of 31 villagers.

The land was registered in the names of seven individuals, two of whom had already died at the time of registration. The remaining five individuals had the land mutated in their names in 1991, allegedly with the collusion of revenue officials. These owners then sold a portion of the land in 2007 and 2009, again with the help of revenue officials.