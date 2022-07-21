HC pulls up Himachal government over littering at Atal Tunnel
Blurb: Issues notice to various departments highlighting inadequate arrangement of dustbins, public utilities
The Himachal Pradesh high court issued a notice to the state government’s chief secretary, Lahaul Spiti deputy commissioner, principal secretary (Tourism), state pollution board, Border Road Organisation and others in a case pertaining to littering near the Atal Tunnel.
The bench, comprising the chief justice AA Sayed and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, passed the orders on a writ petition taken up suo-motu as a public interest litigation (PIL) on the basis of newspaper reports about littering at both the northern and southern portals of the tunnel.
The court observed that there appeared to be inadequate arrangement of dustbins near the tunnel, while highlighting a dire need of public utilities as well.
The respondents have been directed to file reply-affidavit about setting out the plan of action including special drives, along with dates, to ensure that the garbage is cleared; indicate the provision in law under which fines are imposed for littering and the amount of fines collected in the last one year; and provisions made or to be made for warning display boards for imposing fine for littering; dustbins and toilets in the area and measures to be taken to monitor the upkeep of the area.
Built under the Rohtang pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali highway, Atal Tunnel was inaugurated on October 3, 2020. The construction of the tunnel was completed by the Border Road Organisation under the Union ministry of defence.
The tunnel soon emerged as a favoured tourist destination, inviting swathes of crowds visiting the Lahaul valley, as did reports of littering by the tourists near the tunnel, which has gone unchecked resulting in heaps of garbage lying wayside.
