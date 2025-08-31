HC raps NHAI for ‘turning a blind eye’ to maintenance of Chandigarh-Shimla highway

In the wake of the repeated disruption of the Chandigarh–Shimla National Highway (NH-5), the Himachal Pradesh high court has rapped the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for failing to maintain the premium highway, cautioning that toll collection at the Sanwara plaza could be suspended if urgent corrective steps are not taken. Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“Apparently, the authorities of the NHAI are turning a blind eye even to maintain the premium highway. It is not disputed that the said highway is under construction and renovation is being carried out for a long time and the petition is pending since 2017,” ruled the division bench of chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Ranjan Sharma on August 28, while directing the Regional Officer of the NHAI of the State of Himachal Pradesh to come present on the next date of hearing and file a “comprehensive plan as to how this highway is to be maintained”.

“The NHAI is also put to notice that in case the highway is not maintained, similar orders are likely to be passed regarding the closure of the toll tax at Sanwara”, ruled the high court while directing the NHAI to give details of the toll tax collected at Sanwara by the NHAI from the date of institution.

The detailed order read, “It is a matter of fact that at “Chakki Moud”, the road has been closed for more than three occasions in the month of July/August, 2025, and that two way has been reduced to one-way leading to draw a long traffic jams as much as 5 km on either side, causing inconvenience not only to the general public but also affecting the economy of the state, especially keeping in view the fact that apple season is on and the trucks have to go down to the plains. It is also a matter of fact that all the farmers as such have to send their goods to the plains on a daily basis and any stoppage of the traffic as such makes the goods liable to be destroyed on account of their perishable nature.”

The high court bench had also sought “details of the contractors executing the work from Parwanoo to Solan and from Solan to Kaithlighat be also given to find out whether there is any nexus to award work to particular contractors who apparently are deficient in providing adequate service”.

Expressing safety concerns, the high court in its order in the construction of the Major Bridge at near Apollo Tyres, Salograh Pier P-1, the height of which is stated to be 77.280 meters. “Apparently, the said pier has been found deficient in meeting the required criteria of stability and load-bearing capacity. Rectification was to be done after approval of the plan,” said the high court. The high court has directed NHAI shall also give the detail of the amount spent on raising these piers of the bridge and whether the same is likely to be utilized or abandoned and whether any action is proposed to be taken against the contractor.