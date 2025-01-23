HC restrains Haryana from taking over Samalkha temple

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Haryana government from taking control of the management of Prachin Shri Shyam Baba Mandir in Samalkha in Panipat district. The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Haryana government from taking control of the management of Prachin Shri Shyam Baba Mandir in Samalkha in Panipat district. (Representational image)

The high court bench of justice Kuldeep Tiwari acted on the plea from Shyam Mandir Sewa Samiti, Chulkana Dham, which manages the temple.

Senior advocate Chetan Mittal said that the high court while issuing notice for May 19 has further directed the respondents not to take control of the management in the meanwhile. It was also directed to file status report with respect to the construction of a road in the vicinity.

The plea said the temple is being managed by this society since 1982. Initially, there was a small temple of historical value, and the society developed the temple area and also initiated various charitable works by developing a dharamshala, etc. in the vicinity. The society is registered under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012, and is submitting all the requisite documents to the appropriate authorities, as per the plea.

The court was informed that the issue arose when the Sewa Samiti requested the government for the construction/re-carpeting of a road which was connecting the main highway with the temple as well as with the main city. The government rather proposed establishing Shri Khatu Shyam Baba Shrine Board, it was submitted, adding that when the society came to know about the same, representations were given to the government.

However, on January 11 a letter was received from the block development and panchayat officer seeking various details like revenue record, site plan, income in shape of bank deposits, etc., which are intended to establish shrine board for the temple. It is this communication the society had challenged in the high court seeking quashing the decision of the government to establish a shrine board.