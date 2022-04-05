HC restrains Punjab from registration of plots without NOC in illegal colonies
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday restrained the Punjab government from registration of plots/properties without an NOC from the department of housing and urban development in illegal colonies in the state.
The order was passed by the bench of Chief Justice RS Jha and Justice Arun Palli on a plea moved in March by a Ludhiana resident.
On March 22, the high court had granted the state time to seek instructions on the issue raised in the plea and deferred the hearing for April 4. However, the state’s counsel sought time again on Monday. In view of this, a restraint order has been passed, said petitioner’s lawyer Aayush Gupta. A detailed order is awaited.
The PIL was filed by Prem Prakash, who had alleged that the authorities are permitting registration of sale-deeds/transfer deeds of plots/sites in unauthorised colonies by doing away with the requirement of obtaining NOC from the department. It was mandatory as per the letters/instructions of January 2018 issued by the department of revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, Punjab.
However, the authorities in December 2019 withdrew the requirements prescribed in the 2018 communication. By doing away with it, the authorities are permitting the transfer of plots in unauthorised colonies that have been raised by persons who are neither the colonisers nor the colonies have been established in accordance with the law, the court was told, adding that due to this the entire process of taking action against the unauthorised colonisers have become redundant.
The plea argues that setting up and establishing unauthorised colonies is prohibited under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995. The government had framed a scheme for regularising the unauthorised colonies, yet without taking any action under the said scheme to regularise the unauthorised colonies, the authorities are now permitting the sale and transfer of plots and sites of unauthorised colonies without an NOC, which was incorporated to prevent unauthorised registration of plots, it says.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
