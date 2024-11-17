HC seeks house allotment policy from Chandigarh admn

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the UT administration to produce a policy for allotment of government houses to employees and others in the city. The court asked Chandigarh’s additional standing counsel Abhinav Sood to produce an appropriate affidavit, along with rules or regulations/policy about the house allotment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal passed these orders while hearing suo motu pleas in which the issue of lack of housing facility for judicial officers and other court employees had come to the fore in districts of Punjab and Haryana.

“Learned additional standing counsel...is directed to bring on record the relevant rules or regulations/policy which the Union territory, Chandigarh, follows in allotting government accommodation to its employees as well as the employees of this court,” the bench asked while posting the matter for hearing on November 22.

The bench also said that it be clarified whether any preference was given to UT’s employees over the employees of the high court.

The court asked UT’s additional standing counsel Abhinav Sood to produce an appropriate affidavit, along with rules or regulations/policy about the house allotment to various employees and others.