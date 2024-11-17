Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC seeks house allotment policy from Chandigarh admn

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 17, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal passed these orders while hearing suo motu pleas in which the issue of lack of housing facility for judicial officers and other court employees had come to the fore in districts of Punjab and Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the UT administration to produce a policy for allotment of government houses to employees and others in the city.

The court asked Chandigarh’s additional standing counsel Abhinav Sood to produce an appropriate affidavit, along with rules or regulations/policy about the house allotment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court asked Chandigarh’s additional standing counsel Abhinav Sood to produce an appropriate affidavit, along with rules or regulations/policy about the house allotment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal passed these orders while hearing suo motu pleas in which the issue of lack of housing facility for judicial officers and other court employees had come to the fore in districts of Punjab and Haryana.

“Learned additional standing counsel...is directed to bring on record the relevant rules or regulations/policy which the Union territory, Chandigarh, follows in allotting government accommodation to its employees as well as the employees of this court,” the bench asked while posting the matter for hearing on November 22.

The bench also said that it be clarified whether any preference was given to UT’s employees over the employees of the high court.

The court asked UT’s additional standing counsel Abhinav Sood to produce an appropriate affidavit, along with rules or regulations/policy about the house allotment to various employees and others.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //