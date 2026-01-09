HC seeks list of defaulters flouting land-use norms

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a district-wide list of land developments carried out by private persons in violation of norms in Mohali. The area, which falls in the foothills of the Shivalik hills, has a large number of farmhouses owned by influential persons from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. (HT Photo)

The directions were issued by a bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Neerja Kulwant Kalson while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

“There appears to be an inconsistency between both these replies. The forest department has said that there are 182 defaulters, but the reply filed on behalf of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) reveals only 28 such defaulters,” the court observed, while seeking a fresh affidavit from GMADA.

The lawyers informed the court that GMADA’s reply was restricted to Siswan village, which is why the number of defaulters appeared lesser, whereas the forest department’s reply pertained to the entire district. “Let GMADA file a proper reply mentioning all defaulters in the entire district of SAS Nagar (Mohali),” the court directed, while posting the matter for further hearing on February 10.

The court was hearing a PIL alleging construction and other activities in the Siswan area on de-listed forest land, with land use not in conformity with norms.

The matter first came up before the court in March 2025, when allegations were made that a restaurant had been constructed on de-listed forest land without the requisite permissions and in violation of the permitted land use. Later, the scope of the proceedings was expanded, and details were sought regarding other such properties in and around Siswan and the Mohali district.

The area, which falls in the foothills of the Shivalik hills, has a large number of farmhouses owned by influential persons from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.