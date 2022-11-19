HC seeks report from Jalandhar DIG on suicide by a cop

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jalandhar Range, to file a status report within four weeks into the incident of suicide by a cop in Hoshiarpur in September.

The high court bench of justice Deepak Manchanda acted on the plea of one Gulshan Kumar, brother of deceased cop who had petitioned high court seeking an impartial probe. The high court while posting the matter for December 19 has directed the DIG to submit status report within four weeks.

The plea alleges that his brother assistant sub inspector (ASI), Satish Kumar posted at police station Hariana committed suicide while on duty due to harassment by then Station house Officer, Tanda. No FIR has been registered even as there was a video by the deceased blaming then SHO Tanda and also a suicide note, the plea filed alleges. The plea alleges then SHO Tanda, went out of his jurisdiction and harassed the deceased, who was posted at police station Hariana. Both police stations are under Hoshiarpur district. The petitioner had approached the senior officers with his plea but no action was taken. Hence, the plea was filed in high court, which was taken up on November 14, said, his lawyer, Arnav Sood. HTC