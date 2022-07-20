HC seeks report from Punjab on working of animal rights’ groups

Chandigarh: The high court has directed the Punjab government to submit a report by July 26 on working of the Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in various districts in the state.

The report has been sought in respect of setting up of SPCAs in districts Bathinda, Fazilka, Barnala, Kapurthala, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mansa by the adjourned date. The directions came on a plea from Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, an NGO.

The plea alleged failure of authorities to allocate/provide adequate land and other facilities to SPCAs for the purpose of constructing infirmaries and animal shelters in these districts as required according to the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulation of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Rules, 2001.

Earlier, the high court had sought similar report in respect of Mohali district.

As per NGO’s lawyer Anurag Chopra, over 20 years have lapsed since the issuance of the rules, yet the state authorities have not created SPCAs in the districts, and also not provided a full-time veterinary doctor and other staff for the effective operations and maintenance of such shelters.