HC seeks report from Punjab on working of animal rights’ groups
Chandigarh: The high court has directed the Punjab government to submit a report by July 26 on working of the Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in various districts in the state.
The report has been sought in respect of setting up of SPCAs in districts Bathinda, Fazilka, Barnala, Kapurthala, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mansa by the adjourned date. The directions came on a plea from Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, an NGO.
The plea alleged failure of authorities to allocate/provide adequate land and other facilities to SPCAs for the purpose of constructing infirmaries and animal shelters in these districts as required according to the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulation of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Rules, 2001.
Earlier, the high court had sought similar report in respect of Mohali district.
As per NGO’s lawyer Anurag Chopra, over 20 years have lapsed since the issuance of the rules, yet the state authorities have not created SPCAs in the districts, and also not provided a full-time veterinary doctor and other staff for the effective operations and maintenance of such shelters.
-
Impart training to cops handling drug seizure cases: HC to Punjab DGP
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab director general of police to impart training to cops handling drugs seizure cases. The directions were issued by high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur, while dealing with a bail plea in a drugs seizure case reported in Patiala in August 2021.
-
Pune Metro completes viaduct work on reach 2
The Pune metro on Tuesday completed the viaducts' work on reach 2 (Vanaz metro station to Civil court metro station). This implies that the Pune metro has completed a total of 296 viaduct spans and 12 depot line spans of the east-west corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project from Vanaz to Civil court, which is a 7.505km-long viaduct including the depot line at Vanaz.
-
Gurdwara body-run schools, colleges: SGPC stays new service rules after teachers’ stir
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday stayed new service rules policy that allegedly curtailed facilities to its staff working in its educational institutes till furthers after a group of teachers staged a protest outside it's the apex gurdwara body headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar. The SGPC runs many schools and colleges across Punjab and Haryana. A group of woman teachers staged a protest on Monday that continued on Tuesday.
-
Bathinda MC: Cong councillors attack party’s mayor for poor upkeep of sewerage system
Bathinda municipal corporation mayor Raman Goyal came under attack from councillors of her Congress party in the General House meeting on Tuesday over for poor upkeep of the sewerage system in the city. Members of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal also joined the rebel Congress councillors. The Congress has a majority in the 50-member MC House. Bathinda lacks a drainage network and sewage system is used to flush out rainwater from the city.
-
PMC to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties on a pilot basis and will extend the plan to the entire city if it proves successful. The property tax levied on old properties is disproportionate to their size whereas newly-registered properties are being charged huge amounts. So much so that in some areas of the city, the property tax for a 2 BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) is more than Rs35,000 per annum.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics