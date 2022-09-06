HC seeks response from Punjab on plea seeking security for churches

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Punjab government on a plea seeking directions to the state government to provide security to all the churches in the state and protect its properties, including religious statues of Jesus Christ.

The plea was filed by Jagdish Masih, president of National Christian League, a social organisation, seeking directions to the state government to act on the representation given on August 31 in this regard.

On August 31, four unidentified men had allegedly vandalised a church and desecrated the statues of Jesus Christ and Mary in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

The plea terms the law-and-order situation in the state as “out of control” and blames such incidents on anti-social elements and religious leaders of a particular community, who, it claimed, had been making inflammatory statements. The response has been sought by November 24.