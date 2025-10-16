HC stays demolition drive in Patiala ‘carried out sans notice under NDPS Act’

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed a demolition drive targeting houses and shops in Patiala that was allegedly carried out without prior notice under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed a demolition drive targeting houses and shops in Patiala that was allegedly carried out without prior notice under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry acted on the plea from 15 odd residents of Sanauli Adda area of the main town in Patiala, who had alleged that even as there was not even remote connection of residents with drugs cases, their houses built at the time of Partition in 1947-48, are being demolished by the authorities.

The high court while listing the matter for November 7 and seeking government response ordered that “till the next date of hearing, status quo in regard to the property in question of the petitioners be maintained.”

Their counsel, HNS Oberoi had told the court that petitioners’ residential houses and other properties are either being demolished or are under threat of being demolished by the authorities. The petitioners are not involved in any offences under the NDPS Act, 1985. Moreover, houses have not been constructed in violation of any municipal laws. However, a demolition drive was carried out by the authorities in which eight houses were demolished claiming that the same was being done under the NDPS law, which meant that properties belonged to drug case convicts/ accused.