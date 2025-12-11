Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC stays eviction orders by BBMB at Nangal town

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 08:18 am IST

The review application against the December 1 order was filed by the other property occupants, who had approached the high court stating that, in the garb of high court orders of December 1, the BBMB had passed eviction orders against 60-odd other properties on December 17.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday stayed eviction orders passed by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in respect of 60-odd properties against the occupants at Nangal town.

The land for the project was acquired in 1947 and leased out from time to time by BBMB to develop a township for workers, commercial purposes, and schools, hospitals, etc.
The land for the project was acquired in 1947 and leased out from time to time by BBMB to develop a township for workers, commercial purposes, and schools, hospitals, etc.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry also modified its order of December 1 in which it had ordered the eviction of three persons while dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL). The PIL had alleged that despite the eviction orders, the three settlers are continuing with the possession of properties which come under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

The review application against the December 1 order was filed by the other property occupants, who had approached the high court stating that, in the garb of high court orders of December 1, the BBMB had passed eviction orders against 60-odd other properties on December 17.

Appearing for the applicants, senior advocate Amit Jhanji had said that land was acquired by Punjab and given for project purposes. Since the land is in Punjab, ownership rights vest with the state.

He had argued that the entire Nangal town would be affected if eviction proceedings were allowed to continue.

Priyanka Kansal, who appeared with Jhanji, said that the applicants were settlers who had been occupying these premises since the time the dam project was developed. The eviction notices, in some cases, have been passed since 2003. However, later, a committee formed under high court orders had opined that the ownership of the land vests with Punjab and not with BBMB, even though management and administration were with the dam board.

Kansal further said that land for the project was acquired in 1947 and leased out from time to time by BBMB to develop a township for workers, commercial purposes, and schools, hospitals, etc. However, in subsequent years, a dispute arose between Punjab and BBMB over ownership of the land surrounding this project. Approximately 70% of the land in Nangal is on lease, she said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC stays eviction orders by BBMB at Nangal town
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed eviction orders by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) concerning over 60 properties in Nangal town, which were previously ordered for eviction. The court modified a December 1 ruling that affected only three individuals, acknowledging that land ownership lies with Punjab, not BBMB, despite management by the latter since the project began in 1947.