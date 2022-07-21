HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission (HRTSC).
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10.
“Specifically, till the next date of hearing, the amount of penalty and compensation shall remain stayed,” the bench ordered.
Joshi had moved the court seeking directions to quash the suo motu notice of May 23 and consequent final order of June 23, whereby the chief commissioner, HRTSC, allowed an e-mail complaint of March 28.
He was penalised with a ₹20,000 fine for causing a ‘significant’ delay in delivering the service for which the notified time limit was five days, thereby causing harassment and hardship to a woman, who had also sought euthanasia, a practice of intentionally ending a life to relieve pain and suffering. The commission had also granted ₹5,000 as compensation to the complainant
It had further observed that the officer not only disregarded the provisions of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014, but also flouted the provisions made in the HSVP Act, 1977, and delayed the delivery of notified service by an inexcusable duration.
He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission. He also claimed that the order was based on “assumptions and presumptions” against him, “right from the beginning for the reasons best known to the commission.” The complainant did not avail remedies as mandated in the law, he claims, adding that the observations against him are “baseless having no authenticity” as there is no personal knowledge of facts or motive against the complainant with the chief administrator, HSVP, the post he was holding.
Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25
As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.
Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap
Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and all residents of Uttar Pradesh, 20, Pooja.
Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe
The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, could not be performed on Wednesday as his son Siddharth reached Delhi late in the evening from Canada. The last rites will be performed on Thursday. The DSP's younger brother, Ashok Manjhu demanded a probe either from the Central Bureau of Investigation or judicial investigation.
Haryana likely to have policy on overhead cables’ installation
The Haryana government is likely to have a policy on laying of overhead electricity wires in the state. During the hearing on Tuesday, the state's counsel sought time to consider suggestions in this regard put forth during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated in 2016 on media reports of high voltage wires posing threat to people in large parts of the state.
Protest erupts after 35 illegal houses razed in Karnal’s Valmiki Basti
Amid protest by residents, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Karnal, carried out a demolition drive at Valmiki Basti in Sector 12 here on Wednesday. Police were deployed to control the protesters and the teams demolished 35 houses that were built illegally. The officials leading the demolition drive claimed that the action was initiated following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition by the Resident Welfare Association of Sector 12.
