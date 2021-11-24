HC stays recruitment exam for pre-primary teachers in Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed recruitment exam to be conducted for the 8,393 posts of pre-primary schoolteachers in Punjab.

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri acted on the plea of Najar Singh and others who had challenged criterion adopted by the Punjab government to fill these posts. The posts were advertised in November 2020.

The high court has sought necessary affidavit to be filed by the secretary, department of school education, Punjab. Since the exam was scheduled for November 28, the high court, while posting the matter for November 29, asked the state not to hold the examination till further orders.

A lawyer associated with the case said that earlier, the diploma holders too were eligible for the posts in question as that was the basic qualification for these posts. But subsequently, the government changed the criterion and made three years experience as education provider necessary, apart from academic and professional qualification, leaving the thousands otherwise eligible, in lurch. This has condition been challenged by these petitioners.