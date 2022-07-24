HC terms teacher accused of sexual harassment ‘predator’, denies bail
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has termed a teacher “predator” who was accused of sexually harassing a girl during the matriculation exam in Ludhiana earlier this year.
“In today’s times, when women are being encouraged to be independent, a school-going girl needs to be given a sense of security so that she can learn, grow and earn without fear. However, predators like petitioner pose a serious threat to young girls and do not deserve any sympathy from the court,” the bench of justice Suvir Sehgal observed denying bail to the accused teacher, Gurjit Singh.
The teacher had written a message on the question paper of the girl and had harassed her, it was alleged. He was on duty in the examination hall as an invigilator where the complainant was appearing. The victim had filed a complaint after obtaining a legal opinion, an FIR was registered under Section 354-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Raikot tehsil in Ludhiana on April 8.
The teacher claimed in HC that the girl had made a similar complaint in December 2021 against someone else, which was found false. The fresh complaint has been filed to extort money, he alleged.
The government counsel had told court that the girl had supported the allegations in a statement before a magistrate. The court was informed that the complainant’s father called up the accused teacher on his mobile phone and the conversation was recorded, wherein he (teacher) admitted to having committed a mistake.
“A young 14-year-old schoolgirl of an impressionable age has undergone trauma at the hands of the petitioner. The petitioner is a teacher, who was deputed as an invigilator at the examination centre where the prosecutrix was appearing for matriculation examination. He is in a position to influence the young prosecutrix and can exploit the situation,” the bench further observed, denying the bail. In view of the facts of the case, nature of allegations, gravity of offence allegedly committed, the intention and objective behind enactment of the POCSO Act, the petitioner does not deserve grant of anticipatory bail, the bench added.
Punjab Police seize 7 lakh pharma opioids in UP godown raid, 1 held
Fatehgarh Sahib: In a major crackdown, Punjab Police on Friday evening busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over 7 lakh tablets/ capsules/ injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have also arrested the main supplier, identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, UP.
OPD services at Bathinda AIIMS hit as PG students hold protest
The outdoor patient department (OPD) services at Bathinda AIIMS were partially affected on Saturday after postgraduate students staged a protest against the governing body's decision to change the nomenclature of their degrees. The first batch of 44 PG students, who are enrolled for three courses this year, demanded the AIIMS Bathinda administration should give in writing that they would get only academic certificates.
Key Metro-3 ramp ready to connect car shed in Aarey
Even though the Uddhav Thackeray-led government pledged to move the Metro-3 car shed out of Aarey Colony soon after coming to power in November 2019, work on a connecting ramp at Aarey's Prajapurpada village has continued in full swing over the past year and a half. The ramp is a key piece of Metro-3's infrastructure, and will allow trains exiting the underground SEEPZ metro station to enter the car shed for maintenance.
Ludhiana | MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inspects ongoing work to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi on Saturday inspected the ongoing project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah. Residents in the nearby areas had been complaining that the sewage disposal system in the area was blocked due to the ongoing works.
Ludhiana | Charanjit Kaur takes charge as principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road
Charanjit Kaur joined as the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, on Saturday. She started her career as a mathematics teacher in 2006. After being selected as principal in 2019, she served at Moga and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hambran. Addressing teachers and students, she said government schools in the state have well educated staff and students with unique abilities who can achieve heights with proper guidance.
