HC transfers 181 judicial officers

Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday shuffled 181 judicial officers in Punjab and Haryana, including Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court special judge, Panchkula, Jagdeep Singh, who had convicted Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in rape cases in 2017.

An official spokesman of the high court said that these transfers are part of annual general transfers effected by high court every year. Those transferred have been asked to join their places of postings by April 4.

Those transferred include six District and Sessions Judges (DSJ) and 76 Additional District and Sessions Judges from Haryana and 99 in Punjab including eight District and Sessions Judges, 71 Additional District and Sessions Judges, and 20 Civil Judges who have been promoted to Additional District and Sessions Judges.

Among the District and Sessions Judges transferred in Haryana are Deepak Gupta from Faridabad to Panchkula, Subhash Mehla from Panchkula to Sonepat, Surya Partap Singh (registrar judicial, high court) from Chandigarh to Gurugram as DSJ, Puneesh Jindia from Rohtak to Chandigarh as member secretary legal services authority, Aradhana Sawhney (Legal Remembrancer, Haryana) from Chandigarh to Jind and Yashvir Singh Rathore from Sonepat to Faridabad.

As of transfers of DSJs in Punjab, Gurbir Singh has been shifted from Ludhiana to Chandigarh, Kishore Kumar from Kapurthala to Ferozepur, Mandeep Pannu from Mansa to Moga, Munish Singhal from Moga to Ludhiana, Amrinder Singh Grewal from SBS Nagar to Kapurthala, Harpreet Kaur from Tarn Taran to Amritsar, Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa from Pathankot to SBS Nagar. On promotions some officers have been appointed as DSJs. These include Sunita Kumari in Amritsar, Mohd Gulzar in Pathankot, Priya Sood in Tarn Taran and Navjot Kaur in Mansa. Jagdeep Singh, who has been given Z+ security cover after Ram Rahim conviction has been sent as additional district and sessions judge, Jagadhri. Sushil Kumar Garg special CBI judge in Chandigarh has been posted in his place.