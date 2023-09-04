News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cop ends life in Karnal

Cop ends life in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 04, 2023 12:10 AM IST

The deceased was 44 years old and posted at Nissing police station. As per family members, he had left home early in the morning and some time later, they had received a call from the GRP that he had ended his life.

An exemptee head constable (EHC) allegedly ended his life on the railway tracks near Uchana village of Karnal district, police said on Sunday.

An exemptee head constable (EHC) allegedly ended his life on the railway tracks near Uchana village of Karnal district, police said on Sunday. (HT File)
An exemptee head constable (EHC) allegedly ended his life on the railway tracks near Uchana village of Karnal district, police said on Sunday. (HT File)

The deceased was 44 years old and posted at Nissing police station. As per family members, he had left home early in the morning and some time later, they had received a call from the GRP that he had ended his life.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Police have recovered a suicide note from his pocket, in which he held himself responsible for his death.

As per family members, he had been an alcohol addict in the past and managed to give up the habit over the last couple of years. But for the last few days, he has started drinking heavily again.

Government Railway Police station in-charge in Karnal, Jagbeer Singh said the body has been handed over to family members after post-mortem and inquest proceedings initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out