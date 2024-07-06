 Head constable arrested for taking ₹20,000 as bribe - Hindustan Times
Head constable arrested for taking 20,000 as bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 06, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Identified as Sachin Sharma, the accused was posted as a computer operator at the NRI police station in Jalandhar city.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed a head constable while he was allegedly taking a bribe of 20,000 on Friday. Identified as Sachin Sharma, the accused was posted as a computer operator at the NRI police station in Jalandhar city.

The accused had demanded a bribe of 55,000 for helping the complainant in a matrimonial dispute case lodged at the NRI police station. in Jalandhar.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the VB said the head constable was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sushil Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanakpura Mohalla, Jalandhar city. He stated the complainant mentioned that head constable Sachin Sharma demanded a bribe of 55,000 for helping him in a matrimonial dispute case lodged at the NRI police station.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had already taken 10,000 as bribe in advance and demanding the 20,000 more. The VB, after a preliminary inquiry, laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range. He would be produced in a court on Saturday. Further investigation in this case is under progress.

