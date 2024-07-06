Head constable arrested for taking 20,000 as bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed a head constable while he was allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000 on Friday. Identified as Sachin Sharma, the accused was posted as a computer operator at the NRI police station in Jalandhar city. The accused had demanded a bribe of ₹ 55,000 for helping the complainant in a matrimonial dispute case lodged at the NRI police station. in Jalandhar.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the VB said the head constable was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sushil Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanakpura Mohalla, Jalandhar city. He stated the complainant mentioned that head constable Sachin Sharma demanded a bribe of ₹55,000 for helping him in a matrimonial dispute case lodged at the NRI police station.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe in advance and demanding the ₹20,000 more. The VB, after a preliminary inquiry, laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range. He would be produced in a court on Saturday. Further investigation in this case is under progress.