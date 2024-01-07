Health minister must revive 102 posts at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32: Pawan Bansal

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal on Saturday objected to the Union health ministry’s rejection of the proposal to revive 102 posts at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh’s Sector 32. Former Union minister leader Pawan Kumar Bansal objected to the Union health ministry’s rejection of the proposal to revive 102 posts at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT File)

“The government is deliberately delaying filling up vacant positions in important health institutions in Chandigarh, be it PGIMER, GMCH-32 or GMSH-16 and then after three years, the ministry simply cancels the posts. The city’s health system is deteriorating. These institutions rely on doctors coming on deputation, while the need for staff here is continuously increasing, considering the growing burden of patients. There are 34 vacancies in the faculty and 68 other positions are vacant at GMCH-32, but despite the demand made in 2022 and 2023, instead of filling them, the Union health ministry cancelled those positions,” Bansal said.

He said Narendra Modi had promised that his government will provide jobs to 2 crore youths every year, but the situation was completely opposite.

“Instead of providing jobs to the youth, vacant positions are being kept empty for three years and then cancelled. Besides this, there is a continuous shortage of employees in various departments of the UT administration, and the policies of the government have created such a situation for existing employees that in the last one and a half years, 115 clerks and stenographers have left their jobs because their grade pay, according to the Central Services Rules, was reduced from ₹3,200 to ₹1,900 after joining in 2021,” Bansal said.

“MP Kirron Kher had raised the age for government jobs in Chandigarh to 35 years, but in the last 10 years, how many jobs have been provided in response, she must let people know,” he remarked.