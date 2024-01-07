close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Health minister must revive 102 posts at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32: Pawan Bansal

Health minister must revive 102 posts at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32: Pawan Bansal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Pawan Bansal said the government was deliberately delaying filling up vacant positions in important health institutions in Chandigarh

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal on Saturday objected to the Union health ministry’s rejection of the proposal to revive 102 posts at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh’s Sector 32.

Former Union minister leader Pawan Kumar Bansal objected to the Union health ministry’s rejection of the proposal to revive 102 posts at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT File)
Former Union minister leader Pawan Kumar Bansal objected to the Union health ministry’s rejection of the proposal to revive 102 posts at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT File)

“The government is deliberately delaying filling up vacant positions in important health institutions in Chandigarh, be it PGIMER, GMCH-32 or GMSH-16 and then after three years, the ministry simply cancels the posts. The city’s health system is deteriorating. These institutions rely on doctors coming on deputation, while the need for staff here is continuously increasing, considering the growing burden of patients. There are 34 vacancies in the faculty and 68 other positions are vacant at GMCH-32, but despite the demand made in 2022 and 2023, instead of filling them, the Union health ministry cancelled those positions,” Bansal said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He said Narendra Modi had promised that his government will provide jobs to 2 crore youths every year, but the situation was completely opposite.

“Instead of providing jobs to the youth, vacant positions are being kept empty for three years and then cancelled. Besides this, there is a continuous shortage of employees in various departments of the UT administration, and the policies of the government have created such a situation for existing employees that in the last one and a half years, 115 clerks and stenographers have left their jobs because their grade pay, according to the Central Services Rules, was reduced from 3,200 to 1,900 after joining in 2021,” Bansal said.

“MP Kirron Kher had raised the age for government jobs in Chandigarh to 35 years, but in the last 10 years, how many jobs have been provided in response, she must let people know,” he remarked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out