Health projects in Mohali neglected by AAP, says Balbir Sidhu

Former Punjab health minister and senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday criticised the AAP-led state government for neglecting health projects in Mohali. Visiting the Sector 79 dispensary with local residents, he said the total cost of the facility was approximately ₹ 1.05 crore, out of which work worth ₹ 45 lakh had already been completed by the Congress. (HT Photo)

He said several projects, including the dispensary in Sector 69, the Phase 6 hospital and the dispensary in Sector 79, which were initiated by the Congress in Mohali, had not been completed by the AAP government.

He further said, “The incomplete dispensary is now becoming a ruin under the rule of the AAP government. The government, which sought votes in the name of a world-class health model, is not paying attention to any projects related to the health department.”

He added, “Along with Sector 69 and Sector 79, the hospital in Phase 6 is also running without proper staff, despite repeated requests to make necessary arrangements and fulfil requirements.”