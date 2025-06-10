Heatwave returns, Srinagar reels under 33.3°C

Kashmir is experiencing a heatwave, second in the past less than a month, with day temperatures going 4-6 degrees above normal. An official of the MeT said that Qazigund, the gateway into South Kashmir, was hottest at 33.6°C, some 6.8 degrees above normal, while Kupwara in North Kashmir recorded 32.5°C, some 4.5° above normal. (File)

The meteorological centre said that Srinagar in Kashmir recorded a maximum of 33.3°C on Monday, some 5.3 notches above normal.

“We are going through a heatwave and it will continue till June 13 with hot temperatures persisting in the region,” said the official.

The Valley witnessed a heatwave between May 18 to 27 with temperatures hovering 6-8 degrees above normal. On May 22, according to MeT, Srinagar had recorded the third highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C after the second highest of 35°C on May 31, 1956.

Then there was more than a week of stormy weather with intermittent rains, gusty winds and even snowfall on mountains on one occasion.

The MeT said that Jammu region was hotter as the city recorded a maximum of 44.3°C, some 4.7°C above normal.

Katra recorded a maximum of 40.2°C, some 4.2° above normal. The MeT said that there could be some respite from June 14.

“From June 14-15, rains are expected over isolated places which may bring down the temperature,” the official said.

Independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif said that temperatures may soar to 34 - 35°C in Kashmir plains and 45 - 46°C in Jammu plains next week. “As the skies stay clear, severe heatwave conditions are set to return,” he said.