Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways amid farmers’ chakka jam call
Heavy police deployment has been made on the Chandigarh-Delhi national highway number 44 ahead of the three-hour chakka jam (traffic blockade) called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday against the internet shutdown at the protest sites.
The state authorities tried to convince the farmers not to block NH 44 that is an arterial highway connecting Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the three Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh with the national capital, Delhi, but in vain. With farmers adamant on blocking all major national and state highways in Haryana, the authorities decided to divert traffic from NH 44 on link roads.
According to Rakesh Bains, the national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), “We have mobilised block level coordination committees and locations for the protests have been finalised. Local farmers have been asked to ensure that the protests are peaceful besides allowing the movement of ambulances, marriage party vehicles and journalists.”
Police to avert traffic jams on highway
Haryana additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Navdeep Singh Virk has asked all district superintendents of police to make security arrangements at all traffic junctions and important roads by deploying the maximum number of personnel.
The district administrations have made arrangements to avoid any faceoff with the farmers, who are likely to protest at several locations in the state, including the 11 sites on the highway in Karnal district alone.
Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the deployment has been made to avoid traffic jams. A traffic advisory so that commuters can take alternative routes.
Traffic from NH 44 will be diverted from Bastara toll plaza to Kutail and Gharaunda.
The Kurukshetra district police also issued a traffic advisory.
