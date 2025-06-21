Heavy rain in Himachal as monsoon hits state

Landslides and traffic disruptions were reported from various parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday as rains lashed the hill state. People strolling on The Ridge in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated locations over the past 24 hours, while few places recorded moderate rain. The southwest monsoon also made its onset over Himachal, covering parts of the state, including Shimla, on Friday.

Landslides triggered by intermittent rainfall disrupted vehicular movement at several locations across the state, including the Dharamsala-Kangra National Highway. In the Upper Shimla region, a stretch of the Tauni-Hatkoti road was damaged due to a landslide, while another landslide was reported near Jutogh, close to Shimla.

According to MeT department, Himachal is likely to witness widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over plains and adjoining mid-hill regions. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in parts of the high and adjoining mid hills of the state until June 25, with peak rainfall intensity expected on June 22 and 25.

For June 21, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla and Solan districts. On June 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan, while Chamba, Kullu, and Mandi districts may receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations. For June 23, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra and Sirmaur, and for heavy rainfall in Shimla, Solan, and Mandi districts. On June 24, an alert for heavy rainfall has been sounded for parts in Chamba, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Solan districts.

During the last 24 hours, Nahan received the highest rainfall of 84.7 mm, followed by Pandoh at 35 mm, Slapper at 26.3 mm, Sarahan at 20.5 mm, Poanta Sahib at 19.8 mm, Jogindernagar at 19 mm, Pachhad at 17.2 mm, Rampur at 15.6 mm, and Gohar at 15 mm. Thunderstorms were witnessed in Sundernagar, Shimla and Kangra while gusty winds with 37 kmph speed lashed Bajaura.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures across the state are expected to fall by 2–3°C over the next 24 hours. A further gradual decline of 2–3°C is likely over the subsequent 3–4 days. Similarly, minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 2–4°C, over many parts of the state during the next 4–5 days.