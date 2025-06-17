Heavy rain spells likely in Himachal on June 21, 22

Maximum temperatures saw a slight dip at several stations across Himachal Pradesh on Monday, following light showers in the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office. Tourists participate in rafting in the Beas river, near Manali, in Kullu district Himachal Pradesh on Monday. (PTI)

While light showers are expected in the coming days, heavy rainfall spells are likely on June 21 and 22. Light to moderate rain was recorded at many places across the state in the last 24 hours. Maximum temperatures remained above normal at a few stations and normal to near-normal at others. The average maximum temperature across the hill state remained normal on Monday, with Hamirpur being the hottest at 38.2°C.

Thunderstorms were reported in Shimla, Jubberhatti, Kalpa, Kangra, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, and Jot, while gusty winds swept across several areas — Seobagh (59 kmph), Kukumseri (43 kmph), Bajaura (41 kmph), Kotkhai (39 kmph), and Bilaspur (37 kmph).

The Shimla weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places across the state from June 18 to 20, with spells of heavy rainfall likely on June 21 and 22. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) at isolated places until June 22.

No major change in maximum or minimum temperatures is expected over the next 3–4 days. Thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 3–4°C, and minimum temperatures by 2–3°C, across many parts of the state during the subsequent 2–3 days.