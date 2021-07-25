Heavy rain, thunderstorm on the cards in Chandigarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted chances of heavy rain up to 60mm between July 26 and 29 due to increase in monsoon activity.

The rain spell is likely to be accompanied with a thunderstorm. IMD has advised people to avoid venturing into low-lying areas, rivers and other water bodies.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 13, the city has received 197.5mm rain, against a normal of 337.9mm – a 42% deficit.

With mostly clear skies on Saturday, the day temperature rose to 36.2°C from 35.1°C on Friday. In the coming three days, the day temperature may drop to 31°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26°C.