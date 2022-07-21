Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Doda, 13 structures suffer damages

An under-construction school building, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building were among 13 structures that suffered extensive damage after overnight heavy rain triggered flash floods in Doda’s Gandoh area early Wednesday, officials said.

Speaking about the same, district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said, “Overnight heavy rains near Khara-Gandoh triggered flash floods at around 4 am on Wednesday in which an under-construction school building of Allama Iqbal Memorial Academy, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building suffered extensive damage.”

Denying6 reports of a cloudburst in the area, the SSP added, “There was no loss of life in the flash floods. A family that was stuck in the mudslides was rescued in time.”

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday predicted rain/thunderstorms at scattered places across Kashmir valley and at parts of Jammu — mainly during morning hours.

Earlier on July 14, heavy rains and flash floods had damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people, which forced people to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting. The heavy rains in Rajouri had also damaged the crops of the local farmers.