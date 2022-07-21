Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Doda, 13 structures suffer damages
An under-construction school building, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building were among 13 structures that suffered extensive damage after overnight heavy rain triggered flash floods in Doda’s Gandoh area early Wednesday, officials said.
Speaking about the same, district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said, “Overnight heavy rains near Khara-Gandoh triggered flash floods at around 4 am on Wednesday in which an under-construction school building of Allama Iqbal Memorial Academy, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building suffered extensive damage.”
Denying6 reports of a cloudburst in the area, the SSP added, “There was no loss of life in the flash floods. A family that was stuck in the mudslides was rescued in time.”
Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday predicted rain/thunderstorms at scattered places across Kashmir valley and at parts of Jammu — mainly during morning hours.
Earlier on July 14, heavy rains and flash floods had damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people, which forced people to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting. The heavy rains in Rajouri had also damaged the crops of the local farmers.
Security concerns: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains shifted to Barnala jail
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, was shifted to Barnala jail on Wednesday, in view of security concerns. Simarjeet's had been lodged at Ludhiana central jail until then. The Ludhiana Central jail is already overcrowded and there are 110 guards for around 4,000 inmates. Over 170 inmates are lodged in one barrack. Former MLA from Ludhiana South constituency and Simarjeet's elder brother, Balwinder Singh Bains also appealed to the director general of police to intervene.
Crackdown on drug menace in Ludhiana: Search operation conducted at Mandiani village
The Ludhiana rural police led by inspector general of police SPS Parmar conducted a search operation in Mandiani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday. Parmar and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hilori said that the sarpanch of the village had filed a complaint that some residents are involved in drug peddling.
Trident suspends operations ahead of farmers’ five-day protest
Trident Group, one of the largest textile groups in the state and exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn to over 40 countries, has temporarily shut down major operations at its unit in Barnala as a precautionary measure in view of the five-day protest call given by farmers' body under the 'save water' campaign. The development has left the state's industry and potential investors concerned.
Masks back in five Jammu and Kashmir districts amid Covid surge
With Covid cases continuing an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have announced the decision to reintroduce masks in public spaces in five districts including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The union territory on Tuesday saw 333 fresh Covid infections, reporting such numbers after a gap of over five months.
14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of Ajay's' 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her. Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.
