Heavy rain triggers flashfloods in Chamba, property damaged

Flashfloods triggered by overnight heavy rain wreaked havoc in the Palyur and Kuned panchayats of Chamba district on Tuesday morning, damaging property.

The flashflood struck around 8am and soon Tipra Nullah was in spate. Floodwaters entered houses near the banks of the stream. A cowshed was damaged in Palyur panchayat, while two cars were buried in the debris. Drinking water supply lines were damaged.

There were reports of a flashflood in Kuned panchayat of Bharmour sub division in the district, where fields of recently sown potato and maize were washed away.

The heavy rain triggered landslides, bringing traffic to a halt on the Chamba-Bharmour highway and on two dozen rural roads.

Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana said there were reports of damage to public and private property, but no loss of life was reported. Revenue authorities have been directed to assess the loss. Affected people have been moved to safer areas.

Mandi wettest in state followed by Shimla

Panodh in Mandi was the wettest place in the state, recording 47mm of rainfall. Kotkhai and Narkanda in Shimla district recorded 39 and 35 mm of rain, respectively. Palampur recorded 22mm of rain, Mandi 16mm, Kufri 15mm, Dalhousie 6mm and Dharamshala 4mm.

The meteorological department has forecast rains in the low hills till May 8, while inclement weather will prevail in the middle and high hills till May 10.

Manmohan Singh, the director of the Shimla meteorlogical centre, said a yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorm, hailstorm, lightning and winds of up to 30-40 km per hour for low and middle hills from May 5 to 7.

Keylong coldest in state at 7 degrees

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest in the state, recording a low of 7 degrees Celsius, while Kalpa in Kinnaur registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.