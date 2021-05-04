JEE Main Exam 2021 for May session postponed: Education Minister

National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed JEE Main Exam 2021 for May session. The Joint Entrance Examination has been postponed keeping the safety of students amid rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The May session exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021.

As per the official notice, the registration for the May session will be announced at a later stage and also the rescheduling of the April and May session will be done subsequently.

Education Minister has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed . Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.”

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.

Candidates will have to keep checking the official site for the latest updates on JEE Main exam dates and other details. The appearing candidates are also advised to use this time to prepare themselves for the examination in a better way. They can practice tests that are available on the NTA Abhyas App online. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of JEE Main.