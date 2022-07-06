Heavy rainfall to drench HP till July 9, yellow alert sounded

With heavy rainfall expected to drench the state till July 9, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, urging people to remain cautious.

“Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening are expected to take place at isolated places over the next four days in the plains and middle hills of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul.

Essential services such as water and electricity supply and communications may be affected due to rainfall, there may be landslides, and drivers may face visibility issues, he said.

Meanwhile, parts of the state experienced moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours. Renuka in Sirmaur district witnessed the highest rainfall at 38mm, followed by Kotkhai 20mm and Manali at 18mm.

Paonta Sahib and Bharmaur received 16mm rainfall each, Nahan and Rampur 10mm each, Narkanda 9mm, Rohru 8mm, Nadaun 4mm and Sarahan and Kumarsen 3mm each.

Three flashfloods on Kaza-Tabo road

Three flashfloods were reported on the Kaza-Tabo highway (NH505) on Tuesday night. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the highway had been closed and restoration work was underway. “No loss of life has been reported in the incident nor was anybody stranded as all vehicles were sent back to Kaza,” he said.