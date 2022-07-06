Heavy rainfall to drench HP till July 9, yellow alert sounded
With heavy rainfall expected to drench the state till July 9, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, urging people to remain cautious.
“Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening are expected to take place at isolated places over the next four days in the plains and middle hills of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul.
Essential services such as water and electricity supply and communications may be affected due to rainfall, there may be landslides, and drivers may face visibility issues, he said.
Meanwhile, parts of the state experienced moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours. Renuka in Sirmaur district witnessed the highest rainfall at 38mm, followed by Kotkhai 20mm and Manali at 18mm.
Paonta Sahib and Bharmaur received 16mm rainfall each, Nahan and Rampur 10mm each, Narkanda 9mm, Rohru 8mm, Nadaun 4mm and Sarahan and Kumarsen 3mm each.
Three flashfloods on Kaza-Tabo road
Three flashfloods were reported on the Kaza-Tabo highway (NH505) on Tuesday night. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the highway had been closed and restoration work was underway. “No loss of life has been reported in the incident nor was anybody stranded as all vehicles were sent back to Kaza,” he said.
-
Ex-Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot concealed plot in wife’s name in poll affidavit: Vigilance
A month after former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case, the Punjab vigilance bureau has written to the Election Commission of India to initiate action against him for deliberately concealing information about a residential plot (500 square yard), registered in the name of his wife, in an affidavit attached with his nomination papers during the assembly elections.
-
HP Police constable recruitment exam: Probe cops’ involvement in paper leak scam: DGP tells SIT
Days after a chargesheet was filed in the police constable recruitment paper leak case, Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu on Tuesday directed the special investigation team to probe the involvement of cops. “There are three FIRs registered – one at Kangra, another at Solan and one with the crime investigation department – and the SIT will probe the role of police officers in all three,” he said.
-
U.P. logs 318 new Covid cases, 1 death
A Covid-19-positive patient died in Varanasi while Uttar Pradesh reported 318 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from the state health department. The state has tested 11,75,85,027 samples till now, including 73,717 samples in the past 24 hours, according to the data. “In the past 24 hours, 567 patients recovered and the recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla.
-
Shortage of doctors in Kullu: Himachal HC issues notice to health secy
Kullu zila parishad chairperson Pankaj Parmar has alleged that due to a shortage of doctors and para-medical staff at the regional centre, residents were forced to seek treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, or hospitals in Chandigarh. The next hearing will take place on July 21, 2022.
-
Punjab cabinet rejig: Chetan Singh gets health portfolio, urban development goes to Aman Arora
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his five new cabinet ministers and rejigged some others, giving health to first-time legislator Chetan Singh Jauramajra. A two-time MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, has been given charge of information and public relations, housing and urban development and new and renewable energy resources. Jauramajra, who represents Samana, is the new health and family welfare, medical education and research and elections minister.
