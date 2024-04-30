Heavy rains lash Kashmir, 336 families evacuated

Around 336 families were evacuated as continuous rains across valley for the past 24 hours further increased the level of water bodies causing floods in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Vehicles drive through the waterlogged Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Officials said the Pohru Nallah in Seelu Kupwara, which is a tributary of Jhelum river, breached the danger level of 1578.9 m in the morning causing the water to enter villages in patches and overflowing a portion of Kupwara highway.

Kupwara deputy commissioner Ayushi Sudan said there were flash floods besides the breach of Pohru Nallah owing to the continuous rains.

She said they have launched a rescue and evacuation process. “Around 336 families have been evacuated to safer places and the process is going on. Major areas affected by the floods are in Handawra,” she said. “Some people have relocated to other areas while some families have been shifted to shelter homes,” she said.

Restoration of major bridges and road stretches was started while schools were closed across the district, she added. The highway in the district was party closed. “The water is receding now and we hope to open it soon,” Sudan said.

The class work in all the schools was suspended across the district as a precautionary measure for the safety of students. However the teaching/ non- teaching staff was asked to attend their duties to monitor the situation and ensure safety of institutional assets of their respective institutions.

District development council , Kupwara, chairperson Irfan Sultan Panditpuri urged people to be cautious. “Flood condition is really bad across Kupwara. I request all of you to stay at safer places,” he said.

The administration of Handwara sub-division issued a notice to the people residing on the periphery of different Nallahs and flood hit areas in particular to refrain from venturing in and around these water bodies and limit their activities till the improvement of weather. “Further, the motorists particularly the small vehicles shall not make any attempt to cross the inundated roads/ flood hit areas till further orders and instructions from this office. Moreover, all the Tehsildars and Station House Officers shall keep close vigil on the inundated roads in their respective jurisdiction and shall ensure restriction of movement of general public,” the notice said.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed intermittent rains since April 26 and continuous light to moderate rains for the past 24 hours which has increased the level river Jhelum on Monday.

In Srinagar, the locals were monitoring the Jhelum’s slow swell with bated breaths fearing a repeat of devastating floods of 2014 which had killed hundreds and affected millions submerging the capital Srinagar for weeks.

According to the gauges of irrigation and flood control department the Jhelum’s level in Srinagar’s Ram Munshi Bagh increased from 7.6 ft at 12 am on Saturday to 14.1 ft at 6 pm on Monday, which still is well below warning level. The flood alert level in Srinagar is 18 ft and danger level is 21 ft.

In wake of incessant rains and inclement weather conditions, the deputy commissioner(DC) Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) called a meeting to review the flood control and mitigation preparations.

He directed the officers to remain in state of readiness by mobilising all men and machinery on ground particularly at vulnerable spots to avoid any loss of human lives or property damages.

“The DC further directed the concerned departments to formulate rescue plans, identify safe control room locations and also prepare a backup plan,” he said.

Many roads and lower level areas of the capital were inundated by rain water prompting Srinagar Municipal Corporation for dewatering of these areas. “With areas like Gogji Bagh, Hazratbal, Pamposh Colony, Palpora, Sir Sayed Market Gogji Bagh, Humhama, Bemina, Jawahar Nagar, Khanyar, Eidgah, HMT, TRC, Makia Point Boulevard, etc., affected by water logging, SMC deployed its personnel and dewatering machines,” an official of the corporation said.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the wet weather conditions may continue on Tuesday as well. “Weather will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain with thunder at many places on Tuesday,” said director MeT Mukhtar Ahmad.

However he said that the weather will improve from Wednesday. “From May 01 to 05, we expect generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity at a few places,” he said.

The authorities have decided to close the schools across Kashmir valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Seven rescued after house hit by a landslide

Seven persons of a family were rescued after their ‘kacha’ house was hit by a landslide triggered by rains in Boniyar near Line of Control in Uri in Baramulla district. Police said that the family members were buried when their kacha house was hit by a landslide. However the timely intervention of locals, police and army saved the family. “We are evacuating the family on our shoulders as the road is blocked at multiple places in Uri,” a police official said.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has urged the government to respond to the flood situation on a war footing. “Deeply concerned by the reports of flash floods & water-logging from many areas of the valley, particularly the areas in Kupwara & Handwara. I request the administration to respond to this developing situation on a war footing to reach people & provide them with assistance,” he said in a post on ‘X’.