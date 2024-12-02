Heavy rush at Ludhiana’s sub-registrar offices as tehsildars end strike

Sub-registrar offices across Ludhiana remain bustling with applicants rushing to register their plots. The crowd surged as two key factors drove the urgency which are the state government’s new rule requiring no NOCs (no-objection certificates) for plot registrations and the resumption of services after a two-day strike by tehsildars following the arrest of the tehsildar union’s president for allegedly accepting bribe in Bathinda. DC Jitendra Jorwal conducting a surprise inspection at the sub-registrar’s office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Mandeep Sethi, a city resident, expressed his relief, saying, “I had been waiting for months to get my plot registered without the NOC. The announcement had been made multiple times by the state government, but its implementation had been delayed at the grassroots level.”

After the news of the NOC rule being lifted, I decided to take a day off from work to finally get my plot registered.

Notably, the strike by tehsildars, which had paralysed operations at the sub-registrar offices had left many residents in a limbo. With services disrupted, there were growing concerns about the increasing backlog of property registrations.

As tehsildars returned to work, the demand for services surged, putting additional pressure on the already strained system.

Punjab Revenue Officers Association general secretary Maninder Singh said, “We have suspended our strike until Friday when after an association level meeting, we will decide our next course of action.”

Singh also called on the state government to form a committee to investigate the charges made by the vigilance bureau against a tehsildar union president in Bathinda, which had sparked the strike.

In response to the rising demand for services, Singh said,”I am handling 250 appointments in a single day to cater to the large footfall of applicants.”

The surge in the numbers of people at the offices highlights the growing urgency among citizens to complete their property registrations, he further noted.

DC Jorwal conducts surprise visit to sub-registrar’s office

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal conducted a surprise inspection at the sub-registrar’s office (Ludhiana West) on Monday.

During the visit, he interacted with individuals seeking land registration and collected their feedback regarding the office and its employees. He spoke to applicants who had scheduled appointments, gathering details about their experiences at the registrar’s office and asking for suggestions on improvements.

Jorwal also checked the attendance records of the staff and toured various sections, including the offices of patwaris and the record rooms. Furthermore, he inspected the registry records and instructed officials to ensure that all registries are signed and handed over to the owners on the same day. He emphasised the need for immediate processing of mutations for all registries and urged the staff to maintain a zero-pendency status.

The Jorwal identified a shortage of seating and promptly directed officials to provide additional chairs there. He also emphasised the importance of cleanliness within the building and instructed the staff to assist visitors in completing their tasks without any inconvenience.