Heavy snow in Kashmir grounds flights, Srinagar-Jammu highway closed

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir on Saturday as most areas of the Valley received snowfall, disrupting flight and rail operations and also leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, officials said. A woman walking on a snow-covered street in Srinagar on Saturday. Heavy snowfall blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and roads in several districts. (PTI Photo)

Moderate to heavy snowfall was recorded across Kashmir since Friday, including the season’s first snowfall in Srinagar city and other plain areas of the Valley.

In south Kashmir, heavy to very heavy snowfall was recorded in the plains, while central Kashmir’s plains received moderate snowfall. The plains of north Kashmir received light to moderate snowfall.

Snow ends prolonged dry spell

This is the first major snowfall in Kashmir after three years. The timely snowfall has ended the ongoing dry spell in the Valley that was not only affecting the water table but also flow in rivers and streams.

“After many years, the Valley, especially south Kashmir, has witnessed timely snowfall. It will help recharge our water table. In the last season, the Valley witnessed snowfall only in the last week of January,” said Abdul Gaffar Bhat, a Srinagar-based horticulture and water resources expert. “This snowfall will have a good impact on our horticulture, agriculture and tourism industry,” he added.

Srinagar recorded about eight inches of snow, while neighbouring Ganderbal recorded about seven inches. Sonamarg got around eight inches of snow.

The Zojila axis along the Srinagar-Leh highway received about 15 inches of snow. Budgam district got 7-10 inches of snow, while the plains in Anantnag district recorded 17 inches.

The upper areas of the south Kashmir district received over two feet of snow, the officials said.

The tourist town of Pahalgam recorded 18 inches of fresh snowfall.

Areas in Pulwama district recorded 10-15 inches of snow, while neighbouring Kulgam received 18-25 inches and Shopian recorded around 18 inches of snowfall.

In Bandipora district of north Kashmir, the plains recorded four inches of snow, while the higher reaches, including Gurez, received 6 to 10 inches of snowfall.

Areas in Baramulla district recorded 4-9 inches of snow, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg received about 15 inches of snow. Kupwara plains received 1-2 inches of snow, and its upper reaches recorded 2-3 inches.

Snow-clearance efforts hampered

Even though the snowfall was welcomed by locals and tourists, it threw normal life out of gear.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) was closed for traffic due to snow. The traffic department said clearance work was being hampered due to heavy snowfall at the Navyug Tunnel.

Men and machinery are on the job, and commuters are advised to avoid travel until the weather improves and the road is cleared, the officials said.

Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section were suspended due to heavy snow accumulation on the track, the railway officials said. Efforts to clear the track are underway.

Weather grounds flights

Air traffic to and from Srinagar was also affected as flight operations at the airport were suspended due to snowfall.

“Due to bad weather conditions, all flights at Srinagar airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” Srinagar airport posted on X.

The runway has been cleared but operations can resume only after improvement in the weather, the airport officials said.

While authorities launched snow-clearance operations at the respective district headquarters, most of the main roads and roads to hospitals were cleared of snow, but interior roads were still blocked.

Due to slippery conditions, motorists were facing difficulties in driving.

Power supply hit, CM monitors situation

The snowfall also affected power supply in several areas of the Valley. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was monitoring the situation.

“In Kashmir region, 41 feeders at the 33KV level and 739 feeders at the 11KV level are down. None at the 132 KV or 220 KV levels. Restoration work is underway, and more than 90% of feeders are expected to be functional by this evening. I’m in regular touch with the PDD team to monitor the situation,” Abdullah posted on X.

Kashmir University postponed all its examinations scheduled for Saturday due to the inclement weather. Fresh dates will be notified separately, the university said.

Minimum temperature improves

The meteorological department in Srinagar has forecast snowfall till late Saturday afternoon. “The weather will remain dry for next two days,” a MeT official said, adding that Valley could receive more snow in the first week of January.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures improved by several degrees across the Valley, the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius on Friday night, more than six degrees up from the previous night’s low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam registered a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund logged a minimum of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore area, recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while south Kashmir’s Kokernag registered minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. With PTI inputs