Heavy vehicles claim two lives in Chandigarh
Two men were mowed down by heavy vehicles in separate accidents in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
A motorcyclist was killed after a CTU bus ran over him near Poultry Farm Chowk.
An eyewitness, Rajeev Sharma of Hallomajra, told the police that he was walking home in the rain on Tuesday, when he saw a CTU bus hit a motorcycle. Owing to the collision, the motorcyclist fell on the road and was crushed under the rear tyre of the bus.
Sharma, along with other bystanders, rushed the injured motorcyclist to PGIMER in an auto-rickshaw, but he could not survive.
The deceased was later identified as Ashish, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula.
The bus driver, Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Surajpur, Panchkula, was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-31 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.
In another accident, a truck drove off after hitting a cyclist near the Colony Number 4 light point.
Tarkeshwar Parshad, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, told the police that he and his brother Dharambir were going to Nexus Elante Mall on separate cycles. On the way, a truck hit Dharambir’s cycle and ran over him.
An injured Dharambir was taken to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, the truck driver sped away.
The unidentified truck driver was booked under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused truck driver.
