Hemkunt Sahib sees record 3.4 lakh pilgrims this year

Garhwal commissioner Anand Swarup on Thursday said Hemkunt Sahib has witnessed a record pilgrim rush this year, with around 3.40 lakh devotees already visiting the Sikh shrine, and the footfall is expected to rise further in the remaining 17 days of the pilgrimage. Officials expect another 40,000-50,000 devotees to visit the shrine in the remaining 17 days of pilgrimage. (HT)

Swarup said this year’s footfall had already surpassed the previous annual record.

“Along with the Char Dham Yatra, the Hemkunt Sahib Yatra has been steadily increasing over the past few years. Last year, the highest number of pilgrims, 274,000, came and visited Hemkunt Sahib. This time, about a month-and-a-half was remaining in our pilgrimage season, yet 340,000 pilgrims have already had darshan at Hemkunt Sahib,” Swarup said.

The shrine located in Chamoli district and situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level is a popular centre of Sikh pilgrimage and is visited by a large number of devotees from all over the world every summer. The shrine is inaccessible because of snow from October to April.

He said the pilgrimage season still had 17 days remaining and estimated that another 50,000 to 60,000 pilgrims could visit the shrine during this period.

“And right now, 17 days of the yatra are remaining. We expect that around 50,000 to 60,000 more pilgrims will arrive and undertake the journey. So, I believe this number is going to increase significantly,” he said.

Swarup added that the administration has continuously strengthened arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of pilgrims and facilitate the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.