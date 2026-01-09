HERC asks power firms to reduce loss of electricity during distribution

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Thursday directed state’s two power distribution companies, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses at all costs. The two power distribution companies submitted details of their ARR for 2026–27 financial year, stating that a revenue requirement of ₹51,156.71 crore has been projected for the new financial year. (HT Photo for representation)

Technical loss of electricity refers to the total energy lost due to infrastructure issues like transformer or line disturbances, while losses on account of metre damage, theft or bill collection inefficiency come under commercial loss. UHBVN’s AT&C losses in 2024-25 are 9.33% while that of DHBVN are 10.26 %.

During a public hearing on the annual revenue requirement (ARR) petitions filed by UHBVN and DHBVN, the Commission advised power utilities to ensure that loans raised by them were at lower interest rates to achieve financial savings. An HERC spokesperson said that directions were issued to minimise the gap between the average cost of supply and the average revenue realisation. The Commission also sought details from DHBVN regarding loans taken so far.

The two power distribution companies submitted details of their ARR for 2026–27 financial year, stating that a revenue requirement of ₹51,156.71 crore has been projected for the new financial year. It was further stated that a surplus of ₹1,605.16 crore is expected this year, taking the total revenue to ₹52,761.87 crore. However, after adjusting the revenue deficit of 2024–25 financial year, an overall revenue gap of ₹4,484.71 crore would still remain.

The Commission also sought information regarding power received from BBMB. It was informed that 846.14 MW of power is being received from BBMB at a rate of around 84 paise per unit. As on November 30, 2025, the state’s total installed power capacity stands at 17,003.91 MW. Currently, there are 83,40,034 electricity consumers in the state.

Several important suggestions were also received during the public hearing, which were duly recorded by the Commission officials. Addressing the consumers present at the hearing, HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma said that the Commission would soon conduct public hearings across different regions of Haryana. Accordingly, hearings will be held at Gurugram on February 10, Panipat on February 24, Hisar on February 25, and Yamunanagar on March 2.