Hero bets big on new bicycle component manufacturing unit
Aiming to bring down dependence of indigenous bi-cycle manufacturers on imported components, especially from the Chinese markets, premium bicycle component maker Spur Technologies, launched its first manufacturing unit in the state at Dhanansu e-cycle valley here on Thursday. The firm is a subsidiary of Hero Motors Company and the manufacturing at the new unit is set to reduce imports from China for select components used in high-end bicycles. Production from the new unit will also boost exports and cater to local demand as well, company officials said.
As per the company, new manufacturing unit has been built with an investment cost of ₹60 crore and will roll out front suspension forks, double wall alloy rims, BB cartridges, alloy stems and freewheels (single speed) in the state-of-the-art e-cycle valley.
Ludhiana, which houses 90% of the India’s bicycle manufacturing, is largely dependent on China for some parts used in manufacturing e-cycles.
Pankaj Munjal, chairman and managing director, Hero Cycles said the bicycle component industry must step up its game in the global arena by transforming from a steel-major to aluminum-focused manufacturing for light weight parts, a trend which has been prevalent in the European Union, North America and Japan for more than two decades now. Innovation with materials like carbon and other composites along with creation of patents and other intellectual property needs to be done locally to maximise the value addition, he said.
Manufacturing hi-end aluminium components for both domestic and global markets will be a key focus of the new plant, said Abhishek Munjal, director, Hero Cycles. As India is gearing up to displace China and South-East Asia to be the leader in bicycle and electric bicycle exports, the key would be localisation of all key electrical and mechanical components within India to eliminate dependence on China, Taiwan, and Europe.
Hero Cycles, which first created the hi-tech “Cycle Valley” factory called Hero eCycles Pvt. Ltd. as an exports and e-bicycles hub, built a localisation program with global Joint Ventures and own research and development to start local production of components.
Colours unite and free you, say artists at art exhibition in Chandigarh
The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is celebrating 75 years of Independence by organising 'Colours of freedom' art workshop-cum-exhibition, featuring 75 works of 75 artists from across country and tricity. The event is being organised at the Sector 17 Underpass. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the artists are focusing on the many aspects of freedom and portraying it on their canvas.
Tamil Nadu CM seeks release of fishermen, urges Centre for Sri Lanka's response
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Central government to prevail upon Sri Lanka to immediately release nine Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boat. Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin drew the Union government's attention to the apprehension of nine Indian fishermen and their mechanised fishing boat on August 10 by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Jai Ram orders probe into Shimla-Kalka highway flyover collapse
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday ordered a probe into the collapse of a flyover portion on Shimla-Kalka highway following heavy rains a day before. About a 50-metre stretch of the newly constructed highway had caved in near Shamlech village, resulting in disruption of traffic movement on the national highway that serves as a primary source of link to Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur districts.
3 die due to toxic gases from well in Madhya Pradesh
Three people including a man andKhilan Singh Lodhi, 65'ss son died after inhaling toxic gases in a well on his farm in Sagar district on Thursday, said police. The deceased have been identified as residents of Madhi Pipapriya village, Khilan Singh Lodhi, 65, his son Neetu Lodhi, 25 and a villager Sunil Patel, 25. Villagers informed the police. A team of forensic science laboratory has collected samples and sealed the well.
Was told to prescribe Anubrata Mondal 14-day bedrest, Bengal doctor tells CBI
A West Bengal government doctor, who prescribed 14-day bedrest to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal a day before his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has told the agency that he was coerced to make the recommendation. A doctor in a state-run hospital, Dr Chandranath Adhikary, was questioned on Thursday, around the same time that a team of CBI officers reached heavy-weight TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's house in West Bengal's Birbhum district.
