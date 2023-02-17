Heroes like Brig Chandpuri ensured protection to our borders: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday unveiled the statue of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, the hero of 1971 Indo-Pak war, at his native village Chandpur Rurki. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Brig Chandpuri’s heroic leadership helped the Indian Army script victory over the enemy.

Recalling the Longewala battle, Mann said that Pakistan had considered this post a soft target to intrude in Indian territory but Brigadier Chandpuri’s company of almost 120 soldiers, with sheer will power, broke the back of Pakistan’s offensive.

“Brigadier Chandpuri’s gallantry and inspiring leadership is something to remember for the coming generations,” he added. It was due to the heroes like Chandpuri that our country had been able to protect its borders, he added.

He said that Punjabis had always remained at the forefront of the freedom struggle and made supreme sacrifices for the country. The AAP government was committed to carve out a society as envisioned by the martyrs, he said. “The martyrs will be at peace if we keep our conscience clear,” he added.

Mann said his government had adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption and whosoever indulged in it, would not be spared.

“Kise nu ni bakhshana. Hisab lavange, chahe oh mera saka hove (We will not spare anyone. Even if he is close to me, will be made accountable)”, he said, while referring to ‘yesterday’s incident’.

The vigilance bureau had, on Thursday, arrested a close aide of AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural while taking bribe of ₹4 lakh. He said the public money plundered by the corrupt would be recovered and given back to common people.

On the demand of locals, the chief minister announced to widen Dalewal-Chandpur Rurki road and assured that other demands would also be met soon. He also promised that Kandi canal would be made operational very soon. There was no dearth of funds, he said, accusing his predecessors of misleading the public on state exchequer.