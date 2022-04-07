High court asks Punjab and Haryana to list out steps to avoid unwarranted litigation
: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday sought details of steps being taken by the two governments to avoid “unwarranted litigation” that has “clogged the dockets of courts” due to casual approach of its officers while passing orders.
The directions were given by the bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal during resumed hearing on a plea filed by one Himmat Singh, who had been terminated from service without any notice or opportunity of hearing. The court had summoned chief secretary, Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal in the case.
“The impugned order has been passed in a casual manner and in violation of the principles of natural justice. The dockets of the courts are clogged and the state is the largest litigant. If the officers of the state take due care and caution while passing orders at least a part of the litigation could be avoided,” the court had observed while summoning Kaushal.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Kaushal, who was present in the court, admitted to the “error” leading to Himmat’s termination of service and regretted for the same, assuring that “such an error would not take place henceforth”.
The court while fixing the matter for further hearing on April 28 directed Kaushal to file an affidavit as to what steps are being taken by the government to prevent unwarranted litigation which often takes place due to the casual attitude of its officers and whether any action is taken against such officers.
“The affidavit shall also place on record the litigation policy of the state,” the court said, further extending scope of the plea and also asked Punjab advocate general to apprise the court of the steps taken by the state to prevent avoidable litigation.
Kaushal was earlier summoned by the high court on March 28 in the case. The petitioner had alleged that Kaushal, as additional chief secretary, cooperation department, Haryana passed an order without issuance of any notice or giving an opportunity of hearing to the affected party, resulting in termination of Himmat’s service.
Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects Malhar Road, deliberates on road widening
With visitors and shopkeepers on Malhar road facing trouble due to traffic congestion and rising parking issues, Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with chief engineer of local bodies department Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site on Wednesday and deliberated upon the steps that can be taken to widen the road. Officials, along with the legislator, also visited Sarabha Nagar main market to discuss the steps to increase the parking area.
PTC MD held on complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant
Strap: On complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant, who was rescued by HC-appointed warrant officer last month The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that sNancy Ghummanwas harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show. After releasing the detainee, the warrant officer had submitted the report.
Asked to stop spitting, Titwala man assaults teenager, arrested
An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala-bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening. The Kalyan Government Railway Police officials arrested the accused. The injured passenger has been identified as Avinash Dhivre of Ambivli.
Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
The city's maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While it was 37.2C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7C to 18.3C.
17-year-old girl falls from cliff while on trek to Murbad
A 17-year-old girl who went on a trek to Gorakhgad in Murbad, Thane, fell off a cliff while trying to click a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. A search team from Murbad police along with the villagers tried to locate her but she could not be found due to the darkness. They will resume the search on Thursday morning. The girl was identified as resident of Shahapur, Damini Dinkarrao.
