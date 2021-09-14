High court seeks Punjab response on pleas raising dispute over SC certificates

Chandigarh The high court has sought response from Punjab government on pleas challenging its decision of validating Scheduled Caste certificate issued to some Rai Sikh community members prior to 2007 even as the caste then fell in the Backward Class category.

The plea filed by three persons argues that state government notified on July 15, 2021, that SC certificates obtained by Rai Sikhs prior to August 30, 2007, are also valid. Taking note of this, departmental proceedings initiated have either been dropped or are to be dropped against those who obtained these certificates and got jobs or admission in educational courses on the basis of those certificates.

The court was told that prior to August 2007, the Rai Sikh caste was included in the Backward Class category, and was notified as SC only on this date. A substantial number of Rai Sikhs obtained jobs in the state and were facing departmental inquiries for procurement and use of false SC certificates, the court was told, adding that the July communication now intends to close all pending disciplinary proceedings against them.

The court was told that the July 15, 2021, communication cannot make valid the SC certificates obtained prior to August 2007. The response has been sought by December 16.