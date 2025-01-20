Himachal: 2 brothers killed after truck falls into ravine

Two brothers hailing from Solan were killed after the truck they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Shimla district’s Sunni area, said police on Monday. The mangled remains of the vehicle. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as truck driver Dinesh Kumar, 29, and his elder brother Vinod Kumar, 37, both from Arki tehsil of Solan district.

Police said the accident occurred near Bagipul Baiju on Dhami-Sunni link road around 1.00 am when driver Dinesh lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the ravine. Locals alerted the police after which a team reached the spot and launched a search operation for the broters’ bodies, officials said. The team with assistance from locals was able to locate the bodies early Monday. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital in Sunni for post-mortem, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that further investigation is underway the family members have been informed.

With inputs from PTI