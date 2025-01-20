Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: 2 brothers killed after truck falls into ravine

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 20, 2025 10:26 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as truck driver Dinesh Kumar, 29, and his elder brother Vinod Kumar, 37, both from Arki tehsil of Solan district

Two brothers hailing from Solan were killed after the truck they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Shimla district’s Sunni area, said police on Monday.

The mangled remains of the vehicle. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the vehicle. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as truck driver Dinesh Kumar, 29, and his elder brother Vinod Kumar, 37, both from Arki tehsil of Solan district.

Police said the accident occurred near Bagipul Baiju on Dhami-Sunni link road around 1.00 am when driver Dinesh lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the ravine. Locals alerted the police after which a team reached the spot and launched a search operation for the broters’ bodies, officials said. The team with assistance from locals was able to locate the bodies early Monday. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital in Sunni for post-mortem, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that further investigation is underway the family members have been informed.

With inputs from PTI

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On