Himachal: 2 women among 9 held for 50-yr-old man’s murder
:The Mandi police on Saturday arrested nine people, including two women, for the murder of a 50-year-old man on March 17.
Those accused have been identified as Surender Kumar, Sahil Garg, Yashpal, Rahil, Abhinav, Dharampal, Dayavanti, Kamlesh Kumari and Satish Kumar.
Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said that last Thursday, they received information that a man, who was being chased by some people, had allegedly jumped into the Beas River from Bheuli Bridge. She said that a police team was dispatched to the spot, but the body of the victim, identified as 50-year-old Rajkumar, was retrieved on Friday by divers.
On analysing CCTV footage, it was found that some people were chasing the victim after which the police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit¬ted in prosecution of common object) at Sadar police station.
Agnihotri said that during investigation, it was found that the accused and the victim have were neighbours and had a quarrel on Thursday, the day when Holi was being celebrate in the town.
After the tiff, Rajkumar left the spot, but the accused started searching for him. They found him near the Bheuli Bridge and upon seeing the accused, he jumped from the bridge. “In the video footage, it is seen that one of the accused hit the deceased on head with a stick, after which he fell into the river. They also pelted stones at him when he was drowning,” said Agnihotri.
She said the autopsy has been conducted and body has been handed over to the family. “Section 302 (murder) has been added to the FIR and further investigations are on,” the SP said.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
-
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
