Himachal: 28 crore sanctioned for robotic surgery system in Tanda Medical College

The state cabinet, during its meeting in Dharamshala on Friday, approved a budget of ₹28 crore for the installation of robotic surgery systems at Tanda Medical College, modeled after AIIMS-Delhi. The cabinet approved a total amount of ₹56 crore to introduce world-class technology at Tanda Medical College and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS) at Chamiyana, Shimla. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, chairs a cabinet meeting on Friday. (HT photo)

The introduction of robotic surgery at Tanda Medical College and AIMSS-Chamiyana will enable advanced surgical services in urology, general surgery, gynecology, cardiothoracic surgery and gastro surgery, enhancing the quality of care for the people of Kangra and Shimla districts and nearby districts.

Robotic surgery offers numerous benefits, including increased precision and accuracy, faster recovery times, and reduced risk of infection due to minimally invasive techniques.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that each year, 9.5 lakh patients from the state are forced to seek diagnostic and treatment services outside, leading to a loss of ₹1,350 crore in GDP annually.