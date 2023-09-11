News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: 3 labourers from Nepal killed as truck rolls down gorge

Himachal: 3 labourers from Nepal killed as truck rolls down gorge

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 01:39 PM IST

The victims were working for a contractor engaged with the public works department for constructing a road in Chirgaon and were returning home when the accident took place

Three labourers from Nepal were killed and five injured when the tipper truck they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a gorge at Khashdhar in Chirgaon tehsil of Shimla’s Rohru sub division, police said on Monday.

Three labourers from Nepal were killed when the tipper truck they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a gorge at Khashdhar in Chirgaon tehsil of Shimla’s Rohru sub division on Sunday. (Representational photo)
Three labourers from Nepal were killed when the tipper truck they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a gorge at Khashdhar in Chirgaon tehsil of Shimla’s Rohru sub division on Sunday. (Representational photo)

Also read: Himachal to receive light rain this week

The victims, all natives of Nepal, were working for a contractor engaged with the public works department for constructing a road in Chirgaon and were returning home when the accident took place on Sunday evening, Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said.

Rescue teams took all eight victims to the civil hospital at Rohru, where doctors declared three brought dead.

A case was registered and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out