Himachal: 4 injured as landslide triggered by rain hits bus in Manali, markets flooded in Kullu

Four people were injured when a bus overturned after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rain near Banala on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway on Friday, while Kullu’s Akhada Bazaar and Gandhi Nagar were inundated with gushing waters spilling onto the roads, damaging vehicles parked on the roadside, officials said. Vehicles buried in debris after a flashflood triggered by heavy rain in Kullu on Friday. (HT Photo)

Intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches and rains in the rest of Himachal Pradesh for the third day have blocked about 200 link roads, cutting off several areas in Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and Shimla districts, the officials said.

Mandi deputy commissioner Apurv Devgan said that the floodgates of the Pandoh reservoir had been opened as the dam was full to the brim. He issued an advisory for residents in areas along the Ravi river.

All educational institutions, including colleges, have been closed in Chamba and Manali. However, the CBSE board examinations were held as scheduled.

The driver, Jaswant Singh, and conductor Ankush along with two other passengers were injured when the landslide occurred on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at 6.50am. They are hospitalised in Mandi. The private bus was going from Manali to Pathankot. Traffic was disrupted on the route and restoration work was yet to start due to shooting stones, police said.

A man trying to clear snow off his vehicle at Kaza, the administrative headquarters of Spiti Valley, in the Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday. (HT Photo)

There was a threat of avalanche over tribal areas and other higher reaches above 2,300 metres, and people were advised to restrict outdoor movement and take precautions, they said.

National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet road) was closed due to snow at Narkanda, while the Deha-Chopal and roads connecting the Dodra-Kwar area were also blocked. The Theog-Hatkoti highway at Kharapathar, located at 8,770ft, was also closed.

Meanwhile, in Kullu, the administration has restricted vehicular movement beyond Nehru Kund due to fresh snowfall at Solang Nallah, Gulaba, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang.

Due to heavy snowfall, a tree fell on the Hidimba Temple in Manali, damaging its roof.

The lower and mid hills have also been marred by heavy rains. Seobagh was the wettest in the state with 113.2 mm rains, followed by Bhuntar 113.2 mm, Banjar 112.4 mm, Jogindernagar 112 mm, Salooni 109.3 mm, Palampur 99 mm, Chamba 97 mm, Baijnath 75 mm, Kangra 74 mm, Rohroo 70 mm, Kufri 59 mm and Shimla 54.5 mm.

Light to moderate rains have been predicted with spells of heavy rains at isolated places in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts.