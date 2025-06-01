Himachal: 700 home guard volunteers to be recruited

The state cabinet, in its meeting under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday decided to fill 700 posts of home guard volunteers in the home guards and civil defence department. It also gave nod to regularise the services of 203 panchayat secretaries (zila parishad cadre) who have completed two years of contractual services on March 31. The cabinet also approved an amendment to the Postgraduate/Specialist Services (PG/SS) Policy by withdrawing the mandatory requirement of one-year field posting prior to eligibility for senior residency at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. The decision has been taken in line with the policy followed at AIIMS, Chamiyana. The amendment is aimed at streamlining the selection process, ensuring fairness and bringing coherence between the implementation of the Resident Doctor Policy and the PG/SS Policy. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs a cabinet meeting on Saturday. (HT photo)

Apart from this, the cabinet approved shifting of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office from Shimla to Dharamshala. This will be the third office to shift to Dharmashala after Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife Wing. Relocating the office is not just to decongest Shimla but also part of a cost-cutting exercise by the government to shift offices operating from rented buildings in state’s capital to vacant facilities in Dharamsala – the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh.

As in 2010, the cabinet gave its in-principle approval to start de-novo reservation roster for the members and chairpersons of Panchayati Raj Institutions. It allowed the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation to collect minor minerals and carry out dredging operations in rivers and ponds located in forest areas across the state, with the aim of better source management and environmental sustainability.

It decided to bifurcate the Elementary Education Block, Ramshahar, Solan district, by creating a new block in Baddi along with creation and filling up of the requisite posts to ensure smooth functioning. It also decided to re-organise the development blocks of Sulah, Bhawarna and Lambagaon of Kangra district and Bharanj of Hamirpur district to facilitate the people of these areas.