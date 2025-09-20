Himachal: Apple season records higher market arrivals despite damaged roads

Despite the havoc caused by torrential rains across Himachal Pradesh and extensive damage to roads, a total of 1.7 crore (1,73,74,204) apple boxes (20 kg each) have reached various markets between June 27 and September 15. This marks a significant increase compared to 1,23,18,924 boxes during the same period last year. From Mandi APMC, 16.8 lakh boxes were sold compared to 89,19,893 boxes last year. Solan APMC recorded sales of 24,90,835 boxes against 22,18,685 boxes, while Kullu APMC registered 20,88,374 boxes compared to 14,03,392 boxes in 2024. (File)

A government spokesperson on Friday informed that from Shimla and Kinnaur APMC, 1.09 crore boxes were sold against 77.4 lakh boxes last year. From Mandi APMC, 16.8 lakh boxes were sold compared to 89,19,893 boxes last year. Solan APMC recorded sales of 24,90,835 boxes against 22,18,685 boxes, while Kullu APMC registered 20,88,374 boxes compared to 14,03,392 boxes in 2024.

The spokesperson added that the government is committed to ensuring smooth transportation and marketing of apples so that growers do not face any inconvenience.

The damaged roads were either restored or temporarily reconnected in record time to ensure smooth transportation of apples. Even during peak damage, government machinery worked round the clock to facilitate apple growers.

In addition to ensuring smooth transportation of apples, the state government has also extended benefits to orchardists under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). Through HPMC, procurement has crossed 55,000 metric tonnes, which is more than double compared to last year. To facilitate this, HPMC has set up 274 collection centres, where apple procurement is actively underway. However, due to road blockages in several areas, trucks are still unable to reach some centres. Meanwhile, HPMC’s fruit processing plants at Parala (Shimla), Parwanoo (Solan) and Jarol (Mandi) are operating at full capacity, processing nearly 400 tonnes of apples daily.

In a statement chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said: “The state government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of apple growers and ensuring their well-being. We have introduced the Universal Carton to guarantee remunerative prices and to put an end to the exploitation of horticulturists.”