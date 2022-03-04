Himachal assembly: Lawmakers call for maintaining dignity of legislators
Cutting across party lines, lawmakers in Himachal Pradesh called for maintaining the dignity of legislators.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over the declining dignity of lawmakers and said legislators through their conduct were responsible up to an extent for the “dilution of the dignity of elected representatives”.
Jai Ram was replying to private member resolution “Role of the legislator in changing scenario” moved by Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi. The House rejected the resolution with a voice vote.
“The issue of maintaining the dignity of MLAs is of utmost importance, but then I also feel that we all are ourselves responsible for lowering the esteem of MLAs. It also depends on one’s behaviour,” he said.
In his reply, Thakur also condemned the previous government where plaques bearing the names of BJP leaders on development projects were broken. Earlier, initiating the discussion on the resolution brought by Congress member Negi on a non-official working day regarding the changing role of MLAs in the changing environment, MLA Asha Kumari said the names of MLAs should also be given a place in the plaques and it is a matter of honour.
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu demanded the government to allocate offices to legislators and also called for setting up a website where legislators declare their assets.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.